Scheer, Mulcair join to press Trudeau on official appointments process

The leaders of both the Conservatives and New Democrats say the prime minister needs a new system for choosing officers of Parliament.

In a joint letter, Andrew Scheer and Tom Mulcair say they want Justin Trudeau to clarify how he plans to handle other vacant positions in the wake of the controversy around his pick for official languages commissioner.

Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy this week, saying she didn’t think she would be able to do the job properly given the uproar since her name was put forth by the Liberal government.