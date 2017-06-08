Senate defeats amendment that threatened to kill bill making O Canada gender neutral

It appears the Senate may be moving closer to a final vote on the late Mauril Belanger’s private member’s bill that, if passed, would change the lyrics of O Canada to make them gender neutral.

Today, at third reading for bill C-210, the Senate voted down an amendment moved by Conservative senator Don Plett that would have likely doomed the bill.

The late Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger’s bill will replace “in all thy sons command” with “all of us command” in the English version of the anthem — and revert to the original wording of the song penned by Judge Robert Stanley Weir in 1908.