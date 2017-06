Senate defeats amendment that threatened to kill bill making O Canada gender neutral

It appears the Senate may be moving closer to a final vote on the late Mauril Belanger’s private member’s bill that, if passed, would change the lyrics of O Canada to make them gender neutral.

Today, at third reading for bill C-210, the Senate voted down an amendment moved by Conservative senator Don Plett that would have likely doomed the bill.

The late Liberal MP Mauril BĂ©langer’s bill will replace “in all thy sons command” with “all of us command” in the English version of the anthem — and revert to the original wording of the song penned by Judge Robert Stanley Weir in 1908.