Toronto Zoo reaches tentative deal with striking workers

TORONTO — Canada's largest zoo has reached a tentative agreement with more than 400 workers who went on strike last month, forcing the closure of the popular attraction.

The Toronto Zoo and the union representing the striking workers announced the tentative deal on Thursday, four weeks after employees walked off the job.

Management staff have been caring for the zoo's 5,000 animals during the contract dispute. The zoo said it was evaluating how quickly it could re-open if the new deal gets ratified, but didn't provide a timeline.

"We believe this tentative agreement is fair, reasonable and acknowledges the unique work that is done at the zoo," the facility said in a statement.

"During the strike, exempt staff working under the supervision of wildlife care experts, veterinarians and curators with years of experience, took on the responsibility of caring for our animals ... the animals continued to receive excellent care and our critical conservation programs were not impacted by the strike."

The union representing the striking zoo workers, CUPE Local 1600, said a special meeting and ratification vote on the deal would be held this weekend.

"The tentative agreement was reached early this morning, following nearly 24 hours of continuous bargaining between the parties, assisted by a provincially-appointed mediator," it said in a statement.

Details of the agreement are not being released but the union had been vocal in the past about the need for greater job security.

The 400 workers who walked off the job include zookeepers, maintenance staff, administration staff, ride operators, public relations staff and concession workers.

