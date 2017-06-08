Trial continues for man accused of killing senior, young father and little girl

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A high-profile trial continues today in Lethbridge, Alta., where Derek Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a senior, a young father and a little girl.

The case started Wednesday with the Crown prosecutor telling the jury that Saretzky confessed to police that he killed 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, 27-year-old Terry Blanchette, and two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

The Crown says Saretzky had inside knowledge of the deaths and provided details to police that only the killer would know.

The Crown also says Saretzky took officers to a remote area where the girl's remains were found in a campsite firepit, along with a hatchet and a metal pot.

Police seized a number of things from Saretzky's apartment, including books on serial killers and how to practise cannibalism.

Saretzky, 24, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges as well as a charge of committing an indignity to the girl's body.

Court was told police found a notepad which in part read "Chy" — the nickname for Hailey's mother — "Terry" and "The hideous baby."

All had been crossed out.

No motive has yet been suggested in the case.

Police have said Saretzky and Blanchette were acquaintances, but have not elaborated on how the two men knew each other. The little girl's mother has described Saretzky as an old friend whom she hadn't spoken to in years.

The Canadian Press