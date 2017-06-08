Why Patrick Brown will be our next premier

There’s a well-known saying in politics that voters never “toss in” a new government; instead they “toss out” an old one.

That’s what happened in 1995 in Ontario when voters tossed out Premier Bob Rae and the NDP and replaced them with Mike Harris and the Conservatives.

It happened again in 2003 when voters tossed out Harris and the Tories and replaced them with Dalton McGuinty and the Liberals.

And that’s what’s likely to happen one year from now, on June 7, 2018, when Ontario voters go to the polls, kick out Kathleen Wynne and the ruling Liberals, and make Patrick Brown the next premier.