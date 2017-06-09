British youth put down the avocado toast and take revenge at the polls

A week before the British general election, an unnamed Conservative MP was quoted in Huffington Post UK about why, precisely, his party didn’t need to worry about young people voting Labour: “Under-30s love Corbyn,” the MP said, “but they don’t care enough to get off their lazy arses and vote for him!”

Oh, the cruel jaws of fate. They’ll twist around sometimes and bite you right in the … thing you want to be sitting on in the House of Commons. It turns out that those much-maligned young people were not as lazy as the Conservatives had hoped. They put down their avocado toasts and marched to the polling booths to put the boot to seven years of Tory austerity cuts.