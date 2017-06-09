Canadian Press NewsAlert: New dollars scarce in ‘feminist’ foreign aid policy

OTTAWA — Canada's new feminist development policy will reallocate $150 million of its aid budget over five years to women's organizations in 30 countries.

But today's development review makes no new spending commitments for foreign aid, despite numerous calls by international agencies to do so.

A new initiative, called the Woman's Voice and Leadership Program, is designed to advance the rights of women in developing countries that have not previously had the resources to do that.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is unveiling the government's new development strategy, completing a trio of foreign policy announcements this week.

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan released Canada's foreign and defence policies.

The government committed to increasing annual defence spending by $13.9 billion over the next decade.

More coming.

The Canadian Press