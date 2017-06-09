Canadians Latvia-bound to lead NATO battle group

Hundreds of Canadian troops will start arriving in Latvia on Saturday to lead a multinational battle group as part of its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s pledge to lead a NATO battle group in Latvia as part of the alliance’s Enhanced Forward Presence in Eastern Europe during a meeting of NATO leaders in Belgium in May.

The mission will see four multinational, combat-ready, defensive battle groups deployed to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on a rotational basis, to reinforce NATO’s presence in the Black Sea region.