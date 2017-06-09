Critics oppose Liberals’ handling of Chinese investor’s Norsat takeover

Critics slammed the Liberal government on Thursday for giving what they called a serious lack of scrutiny to a Chinese investor’s takeover of a Vancouver high-tech firm even though Canada and its allies depend on the company’s communications technology.

A senior U.S. government official who did not want to be identified told The Globe and Mail on Thursday the foreign takeover of Norsat International was “fairly sensitive” and, as a result, the United States would not comment. The official declined to say whether the Trudeau government had consulted Washington about the transfer of the satellite communications technology to a Chinese company.