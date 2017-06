Did Trump just acknowledge (in a tweet, of course) that he told Comey to back off Michael Flynn?

The president is tweeting, and perhaps tweeting himself into more trouble, about James B. Comey, the FBI director he fired in May.

In his second tweet before lunchtime Friday, President Trump potentially undermined his private lawyer’s statements denying key parts of Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee the day before.

Here’s the tweet: