Donald Trump breaks Twitter silence after Comey testimony, declares ‘total vindication’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by fired FBI director James Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication.”

Trump, who had not posted on his Twitter account since Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies,” struck back with an early morning tweet in which he said, “Wow, Comey is a leaker.”

Trump’s tweet comes ahead of a news conference planned Friday. Trump scheduled a joint news conference with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.