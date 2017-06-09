Durham Region, Huntsville, and Orillia to host 2019, 2020 Ontario games

TORONTO — The provincial government says Durham Region, Huntsville, Ont., and Orillia, Ont., have been selected to host the 2019 and 2020 Ontario Games.

Durham Region will host the 2019 Ontario ParaSport Games, having hosted the Ontario Summer Games 17 years ago and the Ontario 55+ Summer Games seven years ago.

Huntsville hosted the Ontario 55+ Winter Games in 2013 and will again be the host in 2019.

Orillia will be hosting back-to-back Ontario Winter Games, having been previously awarded the 2018 Ontario Winter Games. The 2020 Ontario Winter Games will feature Orillia's new recreation complex, which is to open later next year.

The government says the three multi-sport games will contribute to local tourism and economic activity with an expected total impact of $8.5 million in the host communities.

Officials say Ontario is investing a total of $1 million to support the 2020 Ontario Winter Games, $110,000 for the 2019 ParaSport Games and $235,000 for the 2019 Ontario 55+ Games.

The Canadian Press