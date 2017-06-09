Floods caused by climate change, say most Canadians

A woman gets gets back in her car in flood water on Lakeshore West during a storm in Toronto on Monday, July 8, 2013. Last year, Calgary and Toronto homeowners and businesses were hit with severe flooding that was aggravated by sealed topsoil that could not absorb the sudden influx of water, costing billions in damages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada has been facing experience significant floods in recent years, with corresponding increases in the relief costs borne by governments, and rising financial pressures on insurers and the insured.

In our latest poll, we asked whether people felt this type of weather related emergency is caused by climate change.

Three out of four (76%) people think it’s likely or certain than that climate change is the cause, compared to only 24% who doubt that fact. Alberta is the least convinced province, but even there, 58% believe these disasters are related to climate change.