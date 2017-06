How would Scheer handle Trump? Lean on private industry, says Conservative leader

The new federal Conservative leader kicked off the 2019 campaign at a park just outside of Ilderton, Ont. on Thursday.

Around 700 people came out to shake the hand of Andrew Scheer and listen to a fifteen minute speech pitching himself as the way forward.

“Conservatives will take our cues from the legion halls, from the small businesses, from the mini-vans to the parks,” Scheer told the crowd, adding that Liberals will stick to the “cocktail circuit.”