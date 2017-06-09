If Nixon had lied the way Trump does, he might never have had to resign

“Despite so many false statements and lies,” the president of the United States tweeted Friday, “total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” To be clear: on the one hand, Donald Trump alleges that the former director of the FBI, James Comey, perjured himself in sworn testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee — testimony based on his detailed contemporaneous memos of his conversations with him. On the other hand, the same testimony offers “total and complete vindication” of his conduct.

