In 48 hours after NDP-Green coalition deal announced, B.C Liberals raised over $300,000

The B.C. Liberals raised over $300,000 in the two days immediately following the announcement of an NDP-Green partnership designed to topple Christy Clark’s government.

On May 29, Green Leader Andrew Weaver announced he would take his party’s three seats and support a new government led by NDP Leader John Horgan and his 41 seats. Together, the Greens and NDP won 44 seats in the province’s May 9 election, just one more than the Liberals 43.

On May 30 and 31, the Liberals raised $337,91