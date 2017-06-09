Indigenous people and the Constitution conversation

If Trudeau doesn’t want to have a conversation about the Constitution, how does he envision a renewed nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous people?

Last week, when Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard suggested that it might be time for a Constitutional conversation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasted no time in shutting the federal door on any such proposal. He said, “You know my views on the Constitution,” and then went on to remind us of those views: “We are not opening the Constitution.” That terse response was both brazen and inconsistent with past statements on the matter. Indeed, had Trudeau given any meaningful consideration of the perspective of Indigenous peoples, he might not have dismissed Constitutional dialogue so sharply. After all, Indigenous people have a great deal to say on the matter of Canadian constitutionalism. And, if we are to believe Trudeau and a number of his ministers when they repeatedly state, as did the Prime Minister, that “No relationship is more important to me and to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples,” then it might reasonably be expected that Trudeau would pause to hear Indigenous peoples out, before so briskly discounting any possibility of Constitutional reform.