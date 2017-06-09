Judicial recounts set for three Nova Scotia ridings following tight races

HALIFAX — Judicial recounts are set to begin today in two ridings that produced tight races in last month's Nova Scotia election.

The Tories requested recounts in Waverley-Fall River-Beaverbank where candidate Dan McNaughton lost to Liberal Bill Horne by 66 votes, and in Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie where candidate Rob Wolf lost by 71 votes to Liberal Lloyd Hines.

Two judges are scheduled to begin those recounts today at the Halifax courthouse.

A recount will be done Monday in the riding of Chester-St. Margaret's where Denise Peterson-Rafuse lost by 90 votes to Liberal Hugh MacKay.

However, the Liberals are not seeking a recount in the closest riding of all — Cape Breton-Richmond — where veteran cabinet minister Michel Samson lost by 21 votes to Progressive Conservative Alana Paon.

The Liberals were returned to power with a slim majority in the provincial vote on May 30.

The Canadian Press