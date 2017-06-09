Kingston, Ont., man sexually assaulted family members, police allege

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 56-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted family members.

Kingston, Ont., police say the investigation began on May 26 when detectives received a report of historical sexual assaults.

Investigators allege the accused sexually assaulted a female family member and years later a second female family member.

A Kingston man is charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, and sexual exploitation of a young person by secretly observing them.

The Canadian Press