Liberals mastering the craft of delicate Trump diplomacy

It would be tempting to analyze the Chrystia Freeland-Harjit Sajjan two-step this week as a bit of a shell game, a break from Donald Trump’s world vision a day before Ottawa amped up defence spending to please our neighbour.

After all, the first question directed at Sajjan after the defence minister outlined the government’s ambitious $62-billion injection of funding for our armed forces was how it squared with Trump’s demand that all NATO nations spend at least two per cent of GDP on defence.