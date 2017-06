NATO’s secretary general hoping to see more of Canada following defence plan

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization says he is expecting Canada to increase its presence on missions now that the Liberal government is promising to spend more on soldiers, ships and fighter jets.

“We are not able to tell exactly today what kind of missions and operations we will have in five to 10 years, but now we need more Canadian presence in Europe,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio’s The House.