New dollars scarce in ‘feminist’ foreign aid policy

Canada’s new feminist development policy will reallocate $150 million of its aid budget over five years to women’s organizations in 30 countries.

But today’s development review makes no new spending commitments for foreign aid, despite numerous calls by international agencies to do so.

A new initiative, called the Woman’s Voice and Leadership Program, is designed to advance the rights of women in developing countries that have not previously had the resources to do that.