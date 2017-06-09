No matter how much Trudeau and Liberals yammer on, they can’t solve Trump

Having been a teacher, Justin Trudeau knows that when a student has little to say they take twice as long to say it, hoping verbosity will cover their lack of substance.

Politicians are the same. And so it is for Trudeau’s government, which, short of significant legislative successes, has been speaking at considerable length this week about its views, values and plans.

We’ve had the prime minister and his environment minister up on climate change, the global affairs minister up to talk Canada’s role in the world, the defence minister reviewing defence plans, and the justice minister announcing plans to clean up the Criminal Code.