National Newswatch
Live Coverage

Nova Scotia woman faces manslaughter, drug charges after death of woman, 22

By — Jun 9 2017

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A Nova Scotia woman is facing drug trafficking and manslaughter charges in connection with the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.

Police say they had been conducting a criminal investigation into the young woman's "suspicious, sudden death" on April 28.

They say that as a result, a 26-year-old woman was arrested.

The woman was due in Bridgewater provincial court to face the charges as well as a charge of criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

The identities of both women have not been released by police.

(Global News)

The Canadian Press

Click here for more political news headlines