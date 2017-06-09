Scheer has doused the Conservative Party’s mini-rebellion

Partly out of genuine concern, partly out of sheer devilment, supporters of Maxime Bernier stirred up trouble for new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer over the past week. But the rebellion fizzled, in part because of a funny line.

The Bernier camp insists it was someone from outside their ranks who first complained of voting irregularities in the contest that narrowly elected Mr. Scheer over Mr. Bernier two weeks ago. The implication was obvious: with the result so close (Mr. Scheer won with 51 per cent of the vote), lost or miscounted ballots could have skewed the election. Mr. Bernier might, in fact, have won, had things been done properly.