Trudeau ministers gather in Ottawa to meet US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

Federal cabinet ministers sat down Friday with President Donald Trump’s treasury secretary for meetings in Ottawa on a number of contentious cross-border topics, including trade, taxes and infrastructure.

In his first official visit to the national capital, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was also scheduled to attend roundtable meetings with business leaders at an event hosted by the Business Council of Canada.

It marks his fifth meeting with Canadian counterpart Finance Minister Bill Morneau since the former hedge-fund manager was sworn in a few months ago.

And with NAFTA’s renegotiation on the horizon, their developing relationship will likely face more delicate discussions ahead.

Canada’s relationship-building exercise with the new U.S. administration has involved most members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. In an effort to build stronger bonds, senior ministers have been making frequent visits to Washington since Trump took office.

Several of them also joined Morneau at Friday’s meetings.

“Thanks very much for hosting me, this is obviously a very important relationship,” Mnuchin said after taking a seat at the table next to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.