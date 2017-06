Two Trudeaus, two ways of handling besieged presidents

Justin Trudeau was not even 3 years old when U.S. President Richard Nixon resigned over Watergate in 1974.

So this isn’t a prime minister who learned at his father’s knee how to deal with American presidents under siege and scandal.

Just as well, perhaps. If you go looking through the historical records for how Pierre Trudeau handled Nixon and Watergate, a somewhat surprising conversation turns up. In May 1973, Trudeau telephoned Nixon to offer some moral support and sympathy.