U.S. trade commission to continue investigating Boeing case against Bombardier

WASHINGTON — The U.S. International Trade Commission voted Friday to continue its investigation into allegations by Boeing that Bombardier's CSeries jets are being unfairly subsidized.

The commission made "affirmative determinations" in the preliminary phase of its anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations.

Boeing alleges that subsidies given to Bombardier have allowed the Montreal aircraft manufacturer to dump the CSeries planes at well below cost.

The Chicago-based company petitioned the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission earlier this year to investigate the subsidies.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has rejected the accusations and argued that their CSeries planes never competed with Boeing in a key sale to Delta Airlines.

The Canadian Press