U.S. trade commission votes to proceed with Bombardier investigation

By — Jun 9 2017

The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to continue its investigations into the trade practices of Bombardier Inc.

Its U.S. competitor, Boeing, filed a petition with the USITC in April asking it to consider anti-dumping and countervailing duties against Bombardier’s CSeries passenger aircraft.

The decision follows hearings on the case held last month. A preliminary determination of the duties that could be levied on the Canadian company’s aircraft is expected Monday, but a public version of that report may not be available until next month.

