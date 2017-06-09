U.S. trade commission votes to proceed with Bombardier investigation

The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to continue its investigations into the trade practices of Bombardier Inc.
Its U.S. competitor, Boeing, filed a petition with the USITC in April asking it to consider anti-dumping and countervailing duties against Bombardier’s CSeries passenger aircraft.
The decision follows hearings on the case held last month. A preliminary determination of the duties that could be levied on the Canadian company’s aircraft is expected Monday, but a public version of that report may not be available until next month.