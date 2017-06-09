Whatever did happen between three police officers and a woman in a hotel room, it isn’t pretty

There’s no way of dressing this up.

Whatever happened in that Toronto hotel room in the early hours of Jan. 17, 2015 – whether it was, as is alleged here, sexual assault by three Toronto police officers upon a lone parking enforcement colleague, or whether, as a lawyer for one of the three said Thursday, a case of an omnivorous woman instigating every bit of the sexual contact – it’s never going to be pretty.

The three constables — Leslie Nyznik, Sameer Kara and Joshua Cabero — are pleading not guilty to attacking a 36-year-old parking officer after a night of drinking.

After a bar hop downtown for “rookie buy night,” most of the original crowd had headed home, and Kara had been taken, drunk and vomiting, back to the hotel by a friend.