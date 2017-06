Why big business CEOs lean left on the Paris climate deal — and on most everything else

To the surprise of many, big business went ballistic last week when President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. “Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real,” tweeted Jeff Immelt, General Electric’s CEO. Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sach’s CEO, was so moved that he uttered his first-ever tweet: “Today’s decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.’s leadership position in the world.”