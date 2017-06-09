Woman accusing Toronto cops of sexually assaulting her believes she was drugged

TORONTO — A female parking enforcement officer has taken the stand for the third day at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The woman says the three officers had sex with her without her consent in a downtown hotel room between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty in connection with the alleged incident.

Under cross examination this morning, the woman denied a defence lawyer's suggestion she wanted and instigated group sex with the officers.

She also said that she believes she was drugged at some point during that night, but doesn't know when, where, how or by whom.

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The Canadian Press