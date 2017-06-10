4 dead in northern Quebec town after series of stabbings

A 19-year-old was shot and killed by police in the northern Quebec village of Akulivik, after stabbings that killed three people and injured two others, provincial authorities said Saturday.

Among the fatalities is a child believed to be around 10 years old.

The 19-year-old suspect broke into three homes in the remote Nunavik community of 500 residents early Saturday morning, said Quebec’s independent investigations bureau (BEI), which investigates police-involved shootings.

They said police there located the man as he was trying to break into a fourth home in the small village, located about 1,700 kilometres north of Montreal.