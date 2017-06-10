Adam West, TV’s Batman, dies at 88

Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960s Batman television series, has died at age 88.

Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

West, who was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the cartoon superhero that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended, died on Friday evening after a struggle with leukemia, his representative told Variety.

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after Batman went off the air after three seasons, but in later years, he admitted he was pleased to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise by showing the character’s wide appeal.