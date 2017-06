BC NDP, poised for power, preparing for snap election

NDP Leader John Horgan says his party has continued fundraising to ensure it’s ready for a potential snap election, as the New Democrats and Greens prepare to oust the minority Liberal government.

The NDP and Greens plan to defeat the B.C. government in a confidence vote after the House reconvenes on June. 22.

The two parties together command a bare majority in the legislature after the May 9 election.