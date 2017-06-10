Bill Maher apologizes on ‘Real Time’ over using racial slur: ‘I did a bad thing’

One week after Bill Maher used a racial slur during an on-air interview, the “Real Time” host reflected on his comments on his HBO show Friday night.

“I did a bad thing,” Maher said to his first guest, sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson. “For black folks, that word, I don’t care who you are, has caused pain, I’m not here to do that.”

Maher added that, “It doesn’t matter if it was said in malice. If it brought back pain to people then that’s why I apologized freely and I reiterated it tonight.”