Bureaucrats tried to scuttle naval supply ship plan, worrying it would make government look bad

Local Input~ A commercial ship is being converted at Quebec’s Chantier Davie shipyards into an interim supply vessel for the Canadian navy. This photo, taken today, shows the hollowed out portion of the ship’s hull in order to accept the new fuel tanks as well as a superstructure. Photo courtesy of Federal Fleet Services // 0223 na ship

Defence department bureaucrats fought against a plan to purchase outright the commercial vessel now being converted as a naval supply ship because they worried it would make the government’s shipbuilding program look bad.

While bureaucrats acknowledged buying the ship after a five-year lease would help the navy, they worried that would create a perception that there were problems with the federal shipbuilding strategy, according to documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen.