Canada looking at all options for new fighter jet: Sajjan

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he’s looking at all options when it comes to finding 18 fighter jets to bridge Canada into a new fleet to replace its aging CF-18 Hornets.

Sajjan announced last fall that Canada was entering talks to buy 18 Boeing Super Hornets to cover a “capability gap” created when the government changed how it counts the number of planes the country needs to fill its NATO and NORAD obligations.

But Boeing this spring initiated a U.S. Commerce Department complaint against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, leading Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to say in an open letter that Canada is reconsidering its Boeing procurement.