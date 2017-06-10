National Newswatch

Canada looking at all options for new fighter jet: Sajjan

By — Jun 10 2017

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he’s looking at all options when it comes to finding 18 fighter jets to bridge Canada into a new fleet to replace its aging CF-18 Hornets.
Sajjan announced last fall that Canada was entering talks to buy 18 Boeing Super Hornets to cover a “capability gap” created when the government changed how it counts the number of planes the country needs to fill its NATO and NORAD obligations.
But Boeing this spring initiated a U.S. Commerce Department complaint against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, leading Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to say in an open letter that Canada is reconsidering its Boeing procurement.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines