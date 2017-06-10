‘He actually understood what it meant to be a candidate’: Andrew Scheer the ultimate political animal

Richard Warnica

Lorne Nystrom’s opponent didn’t look like much on paper. He was 25 years old. He wasn’t from the riding — he’d barely lived in the province two years — and his work experience amounted to little more than a gig busing tables and a few years in the office of a disgraced MP.

It was 2004 and Andrew Scheer was, politically speaking, a nobody. “He ran against me primarily because the local Conservatives couldn’t find anyone (else),” said Nystrom, an NDP legend who spent more than 30 years in Parliament. “He had just moved (to Regina) from Ottawa. … Nobody knew him.”

On the phone, 13 years down the line, Nystrom sounded both rueful and defiant about what happened next. He still blames vote splitting and a nasty campaign for his eventual upset. You get the sense, even now, he still can’t believe how he lost, or more importantly, whom he lost to. Late in the conversation he went silent and then laughed. “Nobody knew him at all.”