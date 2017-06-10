Kenney speaks to party faithful about unity plans

Jason Kenney says he’s concerned by what drove the surge of support for the Labour party in Thursday’s British election and he sees some parallels with what happened in Alberta in the 2015 provincial vote that brought the NDP to power.

The Progressive Conservative Leader spoke at a local Tory constituency association fundraiser Friday evening and was asked by a crowd member about the British campaign, which saw a loss of seats by the Conservative government and a hung parliament with no majority party.

Kenney said he was disturbed that Labour under the “unapologetically socialist” Jeremy Corbyn — “the most radically left-wing leader in the history of the Labour party ” — took over 40 per cent of the vote in the United Kingdom.