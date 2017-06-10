Liberals Silence Opposition By Fulfilling Their Defence-Spending Promises

The Liberals announced $62-billion in defence spending this week but you wouldn’t know it listening to question period.

The NDP and the Conservatives barely mentioned the 70 per cent increased defence spending announced Wednesday — the largest boost in decades and one the Liberals didn’t specifically campaign on.

The Tories devoted four questions — out of an allotted 72 over three days — to comment on the government’s surprise funding announcement.

The NDP devoted no questions — out of 33 — on defence spending. The NDP did find time though to ask about cuts to the salmon classroom education program. That’s the same amount of time the Tories used to question the Liberals on the rights of “self-determination of the people of the Falkland Islands.”