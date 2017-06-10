Trump and Canadians: it’s Not Going Well

Following President Trump’s trip to the Middle East and Europe, we decided to ask Canadians how they were feeling about the new President, a little over 100 days into his term in office.

Here’s what we found:

Very few (10%) think Mr. Trump represented America well at the G7 meeting, and a large majority (77%) said his approach reflected poorly on his country. Remarkably, one in every two people thinks represented America “very poorly”. Boomers and Millenials agree. Albertans and Quebecers saw it the same way. This was not only a view held by those on the left — the majority of Conservative voters (58%) think he did a poor job too.

As of today, 39% think Donald Trump is the worst President in US history. Another 29% say he is “one of the worst”. Only 10% think he’s average. One in 50 people in Canada thinks he’s the best President ever.

