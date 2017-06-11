Big-ticket defence plan will help Canada face new global threats, top general says

Canada’s big-ticket defence policy will give the military greater capacity to operate in a world of complex threats — superpower aggression, challenging peacekeeping missions and the spread of “terror armies” — while transforming the way it looks after its troops at home, Gen. Jonathan Vance says.

Vance, the chief of the defence staff, says the strategy unveiled by the Liberal government last week will influence the country’s military for decades.

He said the welcome commitments of new equipment and big investments come at a time when the Armed Forces are confronted with increasingly complex conflicts, from regional terror cells to Russian aggression and North Korean threats.