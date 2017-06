First Lady Melania Trump, Son Barron, 11, Move Into the White House

President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, have moved into the White House, 4½ months after the president was sworn into office, the first lady’s spokeswoman said Sunday.

“It’s official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC!” Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s communications director, tweeted Sunday night.