How Macron and Trump changed politics

By — Jun 11 2017

As offended as each man would be by the comparison, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump are the yin and yang of a fascinating new political phenomenon. Each has overturned their political establishments to the horror of veteran politicians and pundits on all sides.

France has had a conservative/socialist bipartisan political culture since the decline of euro-communism more than 40 years ago. In less than two years Macron has built a political movement that straddles that divide, and got elected president. It now appears he may seize control of the French Parliament this month.

