Jagmeet Singh, NDP Leadership Candidate, Channels Robin Hood For Tax Policies

NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh wants to tax the rich and give to the poor.

In one of his first major policy announcements, HuffPost Canada has learned the Ontario MPP is proposing a huge transfer of wealth designed to lift millions out of poverty.

“When our neighbours do better, we all do better,” Singh says about his plan to help Canadians with disabilities, seniors, and those struggling to make ends meet.