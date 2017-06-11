Liberals face tough questions on Afghanistan, interim fighter jets

Although the Trudeau government launched its long term plan for modernizing the military last week, more immediate realities are tugging for attention on the Liberals’ list of defence priorities.

In particular, two critical, short-term questions have emerged: what to do about the government’s plan to buy “interim” fighter jets, and whether to take on a new role in Afghanistan?

The Canadian Press has learned that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan met with the head of Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defence giant behind the F-35 stealth fighter, in Singapore earlier this month.

Word of Sajjan’s meeting with Lockheed president Marillyn Hewson come as the minister told CTV’s Question Period that the government is looking at “different options” for addressing a critical shortage of fighter jets.

The Liberals announced last November that they would address the jet shortage by purchasing 18 “interim” Super Hornets from Boeing, before holding a competition to replace all of Canada’s CF-18s.