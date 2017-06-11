Life under the Indian Act a ‘horrible existence,’ Indigenous senator says, but there’s hope

One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s newest Senate appointees is condemning the Indian Act and calling for a fundamental rethink of First Nations governance, pointing to his own community’s success story as a model for other Indigenous peoples to follow.

Independent Nova Scotia Senator Dan Christmas, the first Mi’kmaq member of the Senate, said the 141-year-old legislation condemns Indigenous communities to a lifetime of poverty and dependence by holding back economic development and entrepreneurship.