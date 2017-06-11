NDP premiers are the pipeline winners, while Trudeau loses

Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley and in-coming BC NDP Premier John Horgan disagree.

One supports the Trans Mountain pipeline. The other does not. But in holding opposite positions each will be rewarded by their province’s voters. The losers are their provincial opponents and, most of all, Justin Trudeau.

For Notley’s Alberta, the pipleline would boost funding for NDP priorities like health care, education, ending coal and diversification. It would bring Alberta oil to Vancouver to be loaded onto tankers and sold around the world. No longer captive to the low-priced US market, Alberta oil would sell at higher prices and generate higher royalty revenue.

But a pipeline gives British Columbia little economic benefit and a big environmental risk. If there’s a tanker spill, the BC coast will take the hit. Not surprisingly, Horgan’s British Co