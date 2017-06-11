Ottawa’s foreign policy pivot began before Liberals took office, documents show

When Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the Liberal government’s new vision for foreign policy, it was received both as a shift in Ottawa’s approach to international relations and as a direct response to the political climate in the United States.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Freeland reaffirmed the Canadian government’s commitment to multilateral institutions and to free trade and delivered the Liberals’ most direct words on U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to date.